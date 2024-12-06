The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE FCN opened at $199.92 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average is $216.52. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

