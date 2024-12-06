The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,589 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,664.24. This represents a 36.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

