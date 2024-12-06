The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,838 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.36% of The Pennant Group worth $90,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

