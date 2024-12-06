Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Dover by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 207,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $201.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.