Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.