Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,016 ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,164,000 after buying an additional 58,178 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

