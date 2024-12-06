Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,344 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at CF Industries
In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,704 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CF
CF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %
CF stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.
CF Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CF Industries
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.