Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,344 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,704 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

CF stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.