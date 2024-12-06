Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,556 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.66%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

