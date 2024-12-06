Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Assurant by 509.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.45. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

