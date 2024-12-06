Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 91.1% in the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 341.3% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 148.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $134,560. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Moderna Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

