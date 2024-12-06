Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of OVV opened at $42.67 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

