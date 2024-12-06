Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 82,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.