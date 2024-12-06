Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $90.19 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a market cap of $666.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

