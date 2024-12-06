Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,151 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $177,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,134.76. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $313,762.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,050.87. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,511 shares of company stock valued at $28,996,795. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $143.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

