Townsquare Capital LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 1.6 %

ROL opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.