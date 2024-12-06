Townsquare Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 771,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,623 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,352 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 555,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,131,000 after acquiring an additional 405,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 174.55%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.