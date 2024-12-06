Townsquare Capital LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FV opened at $61.88 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0199 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.