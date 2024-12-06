Townsquare Capital LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 150.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 293,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $163.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $166.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $4,531,757.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,491 shares of company stock valued at $68,927,496. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

