Townsquare Capital LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $94.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

