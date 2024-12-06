Townsquare Capital LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $737.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,731.20, a P/E/G ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $762.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $613.35 and a 200-day moving average of $559.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

