Townsquare Capital LLC Has $381,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Globe Life by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,884.80. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

