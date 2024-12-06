Townsquare Capital LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BAPR opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

