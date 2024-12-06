Townsquare Capital LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.77.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

