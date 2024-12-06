Townsquare Capital LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $99.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

