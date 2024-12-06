Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CION Investment worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CION opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $609.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.14.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

