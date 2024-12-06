Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $164.62 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $117.86 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.