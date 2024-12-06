Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $317,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,479,000 after buying an additional 2,493,310 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,156,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Allison Transmission by 252.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after buying an additional 424,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 34.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,896,000 after buying an additional 233,214 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 230,152 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,095. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

