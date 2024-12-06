Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $351,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $184.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

