Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in RH by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $100,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in RH by 25.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $370.72 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $398.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.87.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

