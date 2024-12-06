Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3,996.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIGH opened at $23.56 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.