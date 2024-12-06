Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.1 %

RL stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.03 and a fifty-two week high of $237.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

