Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in NVR by 6,454.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NVR by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at NVR
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVR Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,955.01 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,330.74 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9,366.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,680.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $125.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
