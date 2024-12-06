Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Clorox by 46,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CLX opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

