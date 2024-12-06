Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Separately, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of BATS:APRQ opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.
About Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April
The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.
