Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,027,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $28.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

