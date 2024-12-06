Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 781 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

