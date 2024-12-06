Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,881 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,012,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 125.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth $88,966,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

International Paper Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,402.96. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $304,004 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

