Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

POR stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

