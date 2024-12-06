Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.97 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

