Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

