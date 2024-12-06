Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 175 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

