Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 529 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $29.91 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

