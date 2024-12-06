Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 75,083 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,083 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

HYGH opened at $86.54 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

