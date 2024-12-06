Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 835 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BITB. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

