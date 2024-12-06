Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

