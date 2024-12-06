Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.