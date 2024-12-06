UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 100,112 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 135.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $106,936,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $816,289 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $123.14 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

