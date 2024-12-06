UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 1,023,275 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,275 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.55 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

