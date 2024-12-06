UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 11,104 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.30% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

