UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 6,770 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.12% of TKO Group worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -343.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Benchmark downgraded TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

